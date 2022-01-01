French toast in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve french toast
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ridge Cafe
14886 Traverse Ridge Rd, Draper
|Kids French Toast
|$6.00
vanilla brioche : berry compote : choice of bacon or sausage
|French Toast
|$12.00
thick cut vanilla brioche : berry compote
FRENCH FRIES
Penny Ann's Cafe
280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper
|1/2 Order Stuffed French Toast
|$5.99
|French Toast
|$8.49
texas toast dipped in vanilla egg batter, dusted with cinnamon, powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
|Kids French Toast Sandwich
|$6.49