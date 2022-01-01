French toast in Draper

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ridge Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ridge Cafe

14886 Traverse Ridge Rd, Draper

Avg 4.3 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Kids French Toast$6.00
vanilla brioche : berry compote : choice of bacon or sausage
French Toast$12.00
thick cut vanilla brioche : berry compote
More about Ridge Cafe
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Penny Ann's Cafe

280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper

Avg 4.6 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Order Stuffed French Toast$5.99
French Toast$8.49
texas toast dipped in vanilla egg batter, dusted with cinnamon, powdered sugar, topped with butter and served with syrup
Kids French Toast Sandwich$6.49
More about Penny Ann's Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

725 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Brioche French Toast$10.90
Crème anglaise, fresh berries & mixed berry coulis topped with fresh whipped cream.
More about Gourmandise

