Fruit cake in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve fruit cake
More about Gourmandise
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
725 E 12300 S., Draper
|Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 1/4 Sheet, 8"x12"
|$59.95
Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit glaze. (Serves 22-24 ppl)
|Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 6"
|$33.95
Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
|Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.95
Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
More about Gourmandise
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 9"
|$49.95
Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Passion Fruit Mousse Cake 6"
|$33.95
Layers of scratch-made vanilla cake and passion fruit mousse topped with passion fruit glaze. (Serves 4-6 ppl)