Fruit tarts in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve fruit tarts
More about Gourmandise - Draper - Future Orders
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise - Draper - Future Orders
725 E 12300 S., Draper
|Mixed Fruit Tarte 1/2 Sheet 12"x16"
|$117.00
Puff pastry shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. Slivered almond garnish. (Serves 44-48 ppl)
|Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"
|$49.95
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Mixed Fruit Tarte 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"
|$74.00
Puff pastry shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. Slivered almond garnish. (Serves 22-24 ppl)
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|Mixed Fruit Tarte 9" (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|$49.95
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze.