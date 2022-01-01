Nachos in Draper

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Penny Ann's Cafe

280 East 12300 South Suite 118, Draper

Avg 4.6 (1355 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Verde Nachos$7.99
house fried tortilla chips smothered in our housemade pork chili verde, topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa
Breakfast Nachos$12.99
two eggs served on top of house fried tortilla chips, smothered in our housemade pork chili verde sauce and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream and served with salsa and served with your choice of toast, French Toast OR “HEAVENLY HOT CAKES”
Side of Aloha

541 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
NACHOS$8.50
MINI NACHOS$6.50
