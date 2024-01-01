Red velvet cake in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve red velvet cake
More about Gourmandise - Draper - Future Orders
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise - Draper - Future Orders
725 E 12300 S., Draper
|Red Velvet Cake 1/4 Sheet
|$69.90
Classic red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|Red Velvet Cake Slice*
|$6.50
Classic scratch-made Red Velvet cake. Subtly sweet cream cheese frosting topped with white chocolate fan and fresh raspberries. (Available in February only)