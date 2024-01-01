Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Red velvet cake in Draper

Draper restaurants
Draper restaurants that serve red velvet cake

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise - Draper - Future Orders

725 E 12300 S., Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cake 1/4 Sheet$69.90
Classic red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Gourmandise - Draper - Future Orders
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper

725 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cake Slice*$6.50
Classic scratch-made Red Velvet cake. Subtly sweet cream cheese frosting topped with white chocolate fan and fresh raspberries. (Available in February only)
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper

