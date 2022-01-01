Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Draper

Draper restaurants
Draper restaurants that serve seaweed salad

FreshFin

185 E. 12300 S, Suite L1, Draper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Tobiko
More about FreshFin
POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Side of Aloha

541 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SEAWEED SALAD$4.25
More about Side of Aloha

