Shrimp tempura in
Draper
/
Draper
/
Shrimp Tempura
Draper restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN
LoLo Hawaiian BBQ
153 W 12300 S, Draper
Avg 4.7
(1980 reviews)
Tempura Shrimp (1 pc)
$2.00
Tempura Shrimp (2 pc)
$3.25
Tempura Shrimp
$13.85
More about LoLo Hawaiian BBQ
POKE • FRENCH FRIES
Side of Aloha
541 E 12300 S, Draper
Avg 5
(4 reviews)
Tempura Shrimp
$16.00
More about Side of Aloha
