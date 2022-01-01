Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Draper

Draper restaurants
Draper restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN

LoLo Hawaiian BBQ

153 W 12300 S, Draper

Avg 4.7 (1980 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Shrimp (1 pc)$2.00
Tempura Shrimp (2 pc)$3.25
Tempura Shrimp$13.85
POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Side of Aloha

541 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tempura Shrimp$16.00
