Sliders in Draper

Draper restaurants
Draper restaurants that serve sliders

POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Side of Aloha

541 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SLIDER$5.00
More about Side of Aloha
Royal On The Ridge - 14886 S.Traverse Ridge Rd Draper, UT 84020

14886 South Traverse Ridge Road, Draper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Royal Sliders$17.00
3 sliders - 1 wagyu, 1 pork belly, 1 chicken served on mini buns
More about Royal On The Ridge - 14886 S.Traverse Ridge Rd Draper, UT 84020

