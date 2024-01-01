Tacos in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve tacos
Kompas Taqueria
726 12200 South, Draper
|Avo-Taco
|$4.99
Corn tortilla, fried avocado, poblano mix, cilantro, fresco cheese and cilantro sauce
Fueled Fresh Kitchen
12259 South 450 East Ste B, Draper
|Fueled Steak Tacos
|$13.99
Cal 663, protein 34, carb 64, fat 27. 3 grilled steak tacos served on whole wheat tortillas with house slaw mix, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime ranch, and fresh cilantro
|Fueled Chicken Tacos
|$12.99
Cal 680, protein 46, carb 64, fat 22. 3 grilled chicken tacos served on whole wheat tortillas with house slaw mix, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro lime ranch, and fresh cilantro