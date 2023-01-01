Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Draper

Draper restaurants
Draper restaurants that serve tarts

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise - Draper - Future Orders

725 E 12300 S., Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Fruit Tarte 1/2 Sheet 12"x16"$117.00
Puff pastry shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. Slivered almond garnish. (Serves 44-48 ppl)
Mixed Fruit Tarte 9"$49.95
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Mixed Fruit Tarte 1/4 Sheet 8"x12"$74.00
Puff pastry shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze. Slivered almond garnish. (Serves 22-24 ppl)
More about Gourmandise - Draper - Future Orders
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper

725 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Fruit Tarte 9" (Serves 10-12 ppl)$49.95
Tarte shell filled with light custard crème. Topped with fresh strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, mango, blueberries, dark sweet cherries and apricot glaze.
More about Gourmandise The Bakery - Draper

