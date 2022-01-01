Tiramisu in Draper
Draper restaurants that serve tiramisu
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ridge Cafe
14886 Traverse Ridge Rd, Draper
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
ladyfingers : espresso : mascarpone cheese : dusted with cocoa
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
Gourmandise
725 E 12300 S, Draper
|Tiramisu Cake 9"
|$49.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends." (Serves 10-12 ppl)
|Tiramisu Cake 8"x4"
|$33.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
|Tiramisu Cake Slice
|$5.95
Whipped Mascarpone with yellow cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso. Topped with cocoa