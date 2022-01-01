Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Draper

Go
Draper restaurants
Toast

Draper restaurants that serve tiramisu

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ridge Cafe

14886 Traverse Ridge Rd, Draper

Avg 4.3 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$10.00
ladyfingers : espresso : mascarpone cheese : dusted with cocoa
More about Ridge Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

725 E 12300 S., Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Cake 1/2 Sheet, 12"x16"$99.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 44-48 ppl)
Tiramisu Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Tiramisu Cake 1/4 Sheet, 8"x12"$59.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 22-24 ppl)
More about Gourmandise
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Gourmandise

725 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 4.7 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Cake 9"$49.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends." (Serves 10-12 ppl)
Tiramisu Cake 8"x4"$33.95
Layers of vanilla cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso and a hint of rum with mascarpone crème. Topped with cocoa, ladyfinger cookies on ends. (Serves 4-6 ppl)
Tiramisu Cake Slice$5.95
Whipped Mascarpone with yellow cake and chocolate cake soaked in espresso. Topped with cocoa
More about Gourmandise

Browse other tasty dishes in Draper

French Toast

Nachos

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Salad

Cannolis

Map

More near Draper to explore

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

South Jordan

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

American Fork

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

West Jordan

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pleasant Grove

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Herriman

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Lindon

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Provo

Avg 4.7 (21 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Twin Falls

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (259 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston