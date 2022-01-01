Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Draper

Draper restaurants
Draper restaurants that serve wontons

POKE • FRENCH FRIES

Side of Aloha

541 E 12300 S, Draper

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WONTON CHIPS$3.00
More about Side of Aloha
Celebrity's Soul Food - Salt Lake City - 487 East 12300 South

487 East 12300 South, Draper

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SOUL STUFFED WONTONS$9.00
Pimiento Cheese & Collard filling | Soul Chili Sauce
More about Celebrity's Soul Food - Salt Lake City - 487 East 12300 South

