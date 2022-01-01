Drastic Measures
A low key cocktail lounge with upbeat music and modern decor.
5817 Nieman Rd
Popular Items
Location
5817 Nieman Rd
Shawnee KS
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Old Shawnee Pizza
Old Shawnee Pizza “OSP” is a veteran and family Owned and operated restaurant that has been in business since 1969!
McLain's Market
Come in and enjoy! McLain's Market is a local restaurant + bakery in Shawnee offering breakfast, lunch, + dinner; as well as fresh baked goods made daily!
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entrée.
Sanchos
Come in and enjoy!