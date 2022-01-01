Go
Draught House

Austin's oldest Brewpub serving a vast selection of House made and guest drinks. Nestled in the historic Rosedale neighborhood with a massive beer garden, you'll find yourself at home at Draught House.

4112 Medical Pkwy • $

Avg 4.5 (588 reviews)

Popular Items

Pub Fries$4.00
Side of 3/8" cut fries finished with fine sea salt and a spritz of malt vinegar
Junior Burger$9.00
Single Akaushi Beef Patty version of the HOUSE Burger, American Cheese, Dill Pickles, Chopped Onions, and Fancy Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Beyond Bratwurst$8.00
Beyond Meat Vegetarian Sausage,
Poppyseed Bun, Pickle Relish, Chopped Onion, Sauerkraut, Gulden's Brown Mustard
Jalapeno Bacon Junior Burger$11.00
Single Akaushi Beef Patty version of the Jalapeno HOUSE Burger, Two Strips Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Pickled Jalapeno, White American Cheese, and Caramelized Onion Aioli on a Martin's Potato Roll.
HOUSE Burger$11.00
Two Akaushi Beef Patties, White American Cheese, Garlicky Dill Pickles, Chopped Yellow Onions, and Fancy Sauce on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Stout Braised Sausage$6.00
Smokey Denmark's Pepperwurst Sausage braised in our house-brewed Smooth Operator Oatmeal Stout,
Poppyseed Dog Bun, Pickle Relish, Chopped Onion, Sauerkraut, Gulden's Brown Mustard
Fish & Chips Basket$14.00
Two Atlantic Cod Filets, hand breaded in Topo Chico Tempura
Pub Fries, Tartar Sauce, Malt Vinegar
Buffalo Wings$15.00
Eight Crispy Double Fried Chicken Wings tossed in our neighborhood renowned Spicy Buffalo Sauce (contains butter)
Jalapeno Bacon HOUSE Burger$13.00
Two Akaushi Beef Patties, Two Strips Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Pickled Jalapeno, White American Cheese, and Caramelized Onion Aioli on a Martin's Potato Roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4112 Medical Pkwy

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
