The Draught House Bar & Grill
Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
42 West Boylston Street
West Boylston, MA 01583
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
42 West Boylston Street, West Boylston MA 01583
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Brown Rice Thai Cuisine
We moved but just down the street at 184 West Boylston Street (Planet Fitness/Salter College Plaza)
Call (774) 261-8169 or order online at www.brownrice2.com
We are open daily for lunch and dinner
Brown Rice 2
Come in and enjoy!
NOLA Cajun Kitchen
Authentic Cajun fare open for takeout and outdoor dining
Oli's Italian Eatery W. Boylston
Come in and enjoy!