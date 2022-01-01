Go
The Draught House Bar & Grill

42 West Boylston Street

West Boylston, MA 01583

Popular Items

16" CHEESE$14.99
HALF RACK - BABY BACK RIBS$18.99
"Best town secret" fall of the bone pork ribs
HOMEMADE FRIED PICKLES$6.99
Served with chipotle sauce
PRETZELS$8.99
Pretzel bites served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce
COWBOY BURGER*$13.99
Topped with crispy bacon, mushrooms, red onions, and Swiss cheese
HONEY BBQ CHICKEN WRAP$11.99
Crispy chicken tenders coated in honey BBQ in a wrap with lettuce, tomato, & bleu cheese dressing
FRIED SCALLOP DINNER$24.99
SWEET POTATO FRENCH FRIES BASKET$5.99
6OZ SALMON$13.99
Grilled or Baked
Try it with Cajun Spices, balsamic glaze, or maple and orange marmalade glaze
All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm

