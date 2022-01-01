Go
Dream Bakery @ The Hive

Come visit us in our vintage Airstream trailer located at The Hive

10542 Menchaca Road

Keto/GF Thanksgiving Meal for One (Low Carb)$26.95
Enjoy Thanksgiving with this low carb, keto friendly Thanksgiving meal! Includes:
- One keto chicken pot pie
- One keto dinner roll
- Individual sides of keto "cornbread" dressing and loaded cauliflower casserole
- Mini keto pumpkin pie
No substitutions.
Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
