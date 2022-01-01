Go
Dream Bakery

Gluten free goodies delivered straight to your door!

1300 E Anderson Ln Bldg D Ste 1314

GF Chocolate Croissant$5.95
24 HOURS NOTICE RQUIRED. Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter filled with couverture chocolate! Please contact us to confirm availability if you want to order more than six. Freezes well so stock up - rewarm at 350 or in the toaster oven.Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, chocolate, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
GF Plain Croissant$5.25
24 HOURS NOTICE RQUIRED. Gluten free croissant made by hand with our rice flour blend and European butter. Freezes well so stock up - reheat at 350 or in the toaster oven. Ingredients: Rice flour, tapioca starch, potato starch, butter, sugar, milk, eggs, baking powder, yeast, whey protein powder, psyllium husk, xanthan gum, salt. Allergens: Dairy, eggs.
1300 E Anderson Ln Bldg D Ste 1314

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
