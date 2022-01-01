Go
Toast

Dream Cake

You Dream It, We Make It!

CUPCAKES • MACARONS • CAKES

4001 Virginia Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (126 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Contactless Delivery
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4001 Virginia Beach Blvd

Virginia Beach VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Charcoal Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lolly's Creamery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

No reviews yet

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties is a family owned and operated business that was established in 1988 Va. beach. For the last
33 years Azar's been serving the community with high Quality Mediteranean cuisine to include a retail store providing an assortment of specialty grocery products. Azar's manufactures and distribute various Middle Eastern and Mediterranean product such as Hummus, Dressings and garlic Sauce to name a few. Our 8000 sqr ft facility is shared between our main restaurant, retail location and food processing commissary. Our team is dedicated to bring our customers the authentic flavors of the Mediterranean.

Koco's Korean Fried Chicken and Croffles

No reviews yet

Serving Hampton Roads 1st Croffle House Bakery. You can get sweet and/or savory croffles. Try our famous crispy soy garlic fried chicken paired with our croffles.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston