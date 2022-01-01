Go
Dream Earth Bowls

We strive to provide our customers with the highest quality Acai and healthy menu options. We guarantee freshness for every item on our menu! Dream Earth Bowls is a health conscious cafe on a mission to connect people to healthy food, thoughts, and ways of living one bowl at a time! Come in, enjoy a delicious acai bowl, and interact with our inspiring Dream Wall.

1058 North Tamiami Trail

Sarasota FL

Sunday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:45 am, 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
