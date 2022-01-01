Go
Dream Maker Bakers

Full service all butter bakery with cafe style breakfast, pastry, coffee and lunch. We specializing in special order cakes and event dessert buffets.

5501 US-4

Popular Items

Burrito$9.95
Scrambled eggs, choice of cheese, choice of meat, potato hash, and fresh salsa.
Brioche Bun 6pk$5.99
Build Your Own
Choose from eggs, cheese, meat, and bread to build you dream breakfast sandwich.
Hot Box Sandwich$6.95
Chefs choice, ready made grab and go style breakfast sandwich.
Lunch Lox$10.95
Coffee Hot
Eclair$3.50
Heady Veggie$8.45
Avocado, spinach, tomato, veggie cream cheese, and eggs on in house made six grain bread.
Kitchen Bagel$2.50
Caprese$8.95
Location

5501 US-4

Killington VT

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
