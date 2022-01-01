Go
Dreamcakes Cafe' located in the Ross Bridge Community and resort is the sister to dreamcakes bakery in Homewood. We offer premium ice cream, coffee, our baked goods and a Lunch, Take-home dinners menu. Catering and events are available at this new location.

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

3601 Market St Suite 101

Avg 4.8 (73 reviews)

Cinnamon Rolls/Monkey Bread$4.00
Bacon & Cheddar Biscuit$4.50
Bottle Drinks$2.50
Baked Spaghetti$30.00
3601 Market St Suite 101

Hoover AL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
