Dreamland Dripping Springs

Please pick up food orders at the table located by the Pickle Ball Courts. Enjoy!

2770 W Hwy 290

Popular Items

Modelo Tower$38.00
Acai Sorbet$4.00
Smooth Frozen Sorbet topped with Cherry & Vanilla Granola
French Toast$6.00
Warm Spices and Powdered Sugar with Maple Syrup
Chipotle Mushroom Tacos (2)$8.00
*Vegan
Chipotle marinated (spicy) portobello mushrooms, sliced onions and red bell peppers, with a tofu based vegan crema on a corn tortillas
Charcuterie$10.00
Marinated Olives, Assorted Meats and Cheese
Chicken & Waffles$9.00
Buttermilk Brined Chicken with a Belgium Waffle topped with Powdered Sugar and Maple Syrup
Fresh Fruit$4.00
La Bandera$8.00
Queso Poblano, Salsa Verde & Salsa Rojo. Served with Fresh Tortilla Chips
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Traditional grilled cheese
Captain Morgan$8.00
Location

2770 W Hwy 290

Dripping Springs TX

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
