DREDGE

SEAFOOD

4357 Irvington Rd • $$$

Avg 4.3 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons with house made caesar dressing
Local Fried Oysters- Dozen$22.00
served with house made remoulade
Tater Tot Nachos$14.00
Tater Tots topped with Roasted Cuban Pork, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Jalapenos, and Adobo Crema.
Fresh Catch Fish Tacos (Mahi-Mahi)$14.00
Grilled, Blackened, or Fried topped with pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, and our key lime tartar sauce.
Pimento Mac and Cheese$8.00
Cavatoppi Pasta tossed in a blend of 3 types of cheese.
Fresh Catch Entree (Mahi-Mahi)$30.00
Grilled, Blackened, or Fried with choice of TWO sides.
Fresh Catch Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Grilled, Blackened, or Fried topped with Pickled Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, and our Remoulade Sauce.
Sides
Click to choose a side
Local Fried Oyster Tacos$14.00
Wild Caught Rapphannock River Oysters lightly fried topped with our Sriracha Key Lime Slaw.
Cuban Pork Tacos$12.00
Roasted Cuban Pork topped with Mango Slaw.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

4357 Irvington Rd

Irvington VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

