Drexel Hill restaurants you'll love

Drexel Hill restaurants
Must-try Drexel Hill restaurants

Tank and Libby's image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tank and Libby's

1011 Pontiac Rd, Drexel Hill

Avg 4.6 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Old Faithful$9.50
Three Slices Thick Cut Challah, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
You Figure it Out$12.50
Three ingredients included, potato hash, toast
Interrupting Chicken$13.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Spicy Mayo on a Brioche Bun with your choice of side
More about Tank and Libby's
Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill

4603 State Rd, Drexel hill

Avg 3.9 (233 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Wings (10 pcs)$12.95
Served with Bleu Cheese and Celery
Chicken Fingers (5)$8.95
Honey Mustard Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.95
Served with Marinara
More about Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Drexel Hill

5059 State Rd, Drexel Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Aloo Gobhi (G)(v)$12.00
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, and spices
Gobhi Pakora (V)$7.50
Fresh cauliflower fried with chick pea batter and herbs
Raita$3.50
Fresh whipped yogurt with grated carrots, cucumbers, and spices.
More about Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Drexel Hill

