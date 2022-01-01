Drexel Hill restaurants you'll love
Must-try Drexel Hill restaurants
More about Tank and Libby's
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tank and Libby's
1011 Pontiac Rd, Drexel Hill
|Popular items
|Old Faithful
|$9.50
Three Slices Thick Cut Challah, Whipped Cream, Powdered Sugar
|You Figure it Out
|$12.50
Three ingredients included, potato hash, toast
|Interrupting Chicken
|$13.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Spicy Mayo on a Brioche Bun with your choice of side
More about Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill
4603 State Rd, Drexel hill
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings (10 pcs)
|$12.95
Served with Bleu Cheese and Celery
|Chicken Fingers (5)
|$8.95
Honey Mustard Sauce
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$7.95
Served with Marinara
More about Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Drexel Hill
Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Drexel Hill
5059 State Rd, Drexel Hill
|Popular items
|Aloo Gobhi (G)(v)
|$12.00
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic, tomato, and spices
|Gobhi Pakora (V)
|$7.50
Fresh cauliflower fried with chick pea batter and herbs
|Raita
|$3.50
Fresh whipped yogurt with grated carrots, cucumbers, and spices.