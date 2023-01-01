Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Drexel Hill

Go
Drexel Hill restaurants
Toast

Drexel Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

Tank and Libby's image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tank and Libby's

1011 Pontiac Rd, Drexel Hill

Avg 4.6 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$16.00
More about Tank and Libby's
Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill - 4603 State Rd

4603 State Rd, Drexel hill

Avg 3.9 (233 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Club$8.95
Triple Decker with lettuce, tomato and mayo - served with cole slaw
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
Chicken Salad Hoagie$8.45
More about Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill - 4603 State Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Drexel Hill

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Bruschetta

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Tuna Sandwiches

Map

More near Drexel Hill to explore

Media

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Bryn Mawr

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Havertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Broomall

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Folsom

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (587 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (95 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (439 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston