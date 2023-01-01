Chicken salad in Drexel Hill
Drexel Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Tank and Libby's
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Tank and Libby's
1011 Pontiac Rd, Drexel Hill
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$16.00
More about Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill - 4603 State Rd
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill - 4603 State Rd
4603 State Rd, Drexel hill
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.95
Triple Decker with lettuce, tomato and mayo - served with cole slaw
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.99
|Chicken Salad Hoagie
|$8.45