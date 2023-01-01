Chicken sandwiches in Drexel Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tank and Libby's image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tank and Libby's

1011 Pontiac Rd, Drexel Hill

Avg 4.6 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Linc$16.00
More about Tank and Libby's
Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill - 4603 State Rd

4603 State Rd, Drexel hill

Avg 3.9 (233 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.45
Topped with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.45
Fresh Boneless Chicken breas served with mayonnaise or honey mustard
Godfather Chicken Sandwich$10.45
Topped with fire rosted, peppers, proscuitto ham, provolone cheese and garlic mayonnaise
More about Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill - 4603 State Rd

