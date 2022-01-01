Greek salad in Drexel Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Tank and Libby's

1011 Pontiac Rd, Drexel Hill

Avg 4.6 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.00
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Grape Tomato, Pita Crisp tossed in Greek Vinaigrette
More about Tank and Libby's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill

4603 State Rd, Drexel hill

Avg 3.9 (233 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Island Salad$12.95
Salad with chopped grilled chicken breast, onion, cucumber, tomato, peppers, olive, feta cheese, & pita edges topped with greek vinaigrette & tomato basil bruschetta
Greek Salad$9.95
Feta Cheese & Kalamata Olives
More about Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill

