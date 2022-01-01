Greek salad in Drexel Hill
Tank and Libby's
1011 Pontiac Rd, Drexel Hill
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Hard Boiled Egg, Grape Tomato, Pita Crisp tossed in Greek Vinaigrette
Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill
4603 State Rd, Drexel hill
|Greek Island Salad
|$12.95
Salad with chopped grilled chicken breast, onion, cucumber, tomato, peppers, olive, feta cheese, & pita edges topped with greek vinaigrette & tomato basil bruschetta
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Feta Cheese & Kalamata Olives