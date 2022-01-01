Go
Toast

Drexel Hill Pizza and Grill

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

4603 State Rd • $$

Avg 3.9 (233 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Wings (10 pcs)$12.95
Served with Bleu Cheese and Celery
MD Plain$10.25
2 liter$3.00
Cheese Steak$9.45
LG Plain$13.95
Fries (Large)$4.95
Chicken Fingers (5)$8.95
Honey Mustard Sauce
SM Plain$8.45
20 oz$2.00
Fries (Small)$3.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4603 State Rd

Drexel hill PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shere-E-Punjab Indian Cuisine - Drexel Hill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tank and Libby's

No reviews yet

Tank & Libby’s was born in 2018 out of a friendship between two chefs, a love of good quality, fresh food, and their childhood nicknames.

BoardwalkVegan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Manoa Tavern

No reviews yet

Order takeout food and 6 pack and growler beers!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston