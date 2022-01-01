Go
Toast

Drift Raw Bar

Riverfront Dining, Sunset View

1009 Center St, North Augusta, SC 29841

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1009 Center St, North Augusta, SC 29841

North Augusta SC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wife Saver

No reviews yet

Family owned and operated, award winning, down home cooking, since 1965.

Sno-Cap Drive In

No reviews yet

Since 1964, The SNOCAP Drive-In has been serving the CSRA delicious burger, hot dogs, BBQ & hand-crafted desserts! Meet us at the SNOCAP in beautiful downtown North Augusta!

The Highlander: A British Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Vibes & Vines

No reviews yet

Vibes and Vines is a relaxing Jazz Lounge for jazz lovers to come enjoy a live band nightly

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston