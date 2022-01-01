Go
Drift Bar

Tiki Bar w/ gourmet concession stand

1900 Victory Ln

Location

Prospect KY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Barn8

Barn8 is a fresh take on farm-to-table dining. Originally building number 8 of Hermitage Farm’s historic horse stables, this innovative and delightful venue treats guests to sumptuous Kentucky flavors, all carefully composed from on-site gardens. This unique southern experience is truly food-forward.

Summers On The River

Come in and enjoy!

Jeff's Donuts

Fresh, Hand-Made Donuts & Gourmet
Coffee
Over 40 Donut Varieties
Open 24 Hours

American Smokehouse Stadium

Locally Owned!! Family Operated!
Smoked with in house Recipes!

