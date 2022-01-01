Go
Drift Distillery

Small batch craft spirits (21yrs+) and bbq available for takeout!

940 Calle Amanecer

Popular Items

Beer Baked Beans$3.15
Made with Artifexican lager, bacon & red onions
Brisket Sandwich$12.75
Low & slow smoked brisket sliced thin on a toasted brioche bun, kettle chips, pickle on the side
Arugala+Feta Salad$8.50
Baby arugula, feta cheese, toasted almonds, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomatoes, & homemade champagne vinaigrette
Street tacos$4.75
Low & slow smoked pulled pork, melted jack & cheddar cheese double wrapped corn tortillas & topped with mustard bbq sauce, whiskey bbq sauce & red onions
BBQ Quesadilla$10.50
Homemade pickled jalapenos, shredded jack & cheddar cheese, sour cream, bbq sauce, topped with green onions
Rib Plate$16.75
Low & slow baby back ribs with your choice of 2 sides
Cheesy Potatoes$4.25
Our version of a hash brown casserole
Mac N' Cheese$4.25
Cheesy goodness with a kick
Cornbread$3.15
House made from scratch and comes with honey butter also made in house.
"Not a House Salad" Salad$10.50
Romaine hearts, avocado, bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, house made croutons, red onions, & parmesan cheese
Location

San Clemente CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
