Drift Lakeside Kitchen and Bar
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
46624 Hwy 200 East
Hope, ID 83836
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
46624 Hwy 200 East, Hope ID 83836
Nearby restaurants
113 Main
Come in and enjoy!
A & P Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Arlo’s Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
Jalapenos Sandpoint
Come in and enjoy!