Drifters Tale

Proudly serving up delicious flavors from around the globe!

1281 Cambridge Street

Popular Items

Crispy Cauliflower$9.00
sour cream & charred onion dip, chives
Fried Chicken$22.00
buffalo brined chicken, mashed potatoes, glazed baby carrots, pearl onions
Chicken Wings$13.00
chipotle bbq rub, buffalo, or garlic parmesan
Baby Greens$10.00
radish, green goddess dressing, pumpkin seeds, crispy puffed rice
Smoked Eggplant Parm$14.00
panko crusted eggplant, smoked mozzarella, basil, thai chili
vodka sauce
Tale Burger$18.00
painted hills beef, cheddar, crispy onions, Bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli
Brisket Grilled Cheese$16.00
onion marmalade, swiss & cheddar, whole grain mustard, grilled sourdough
Side Garlic Aioli$0.50
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$10.00
chili flake, lemon zest & parmesan
Steak Frites$28.00
8 oz. bavette steak, mustard herb butter, fries, arugula & radish salad
Location

Cambridge MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
