Go
A map showing the location of Drifters - 2253 Pelots Point RoadView gallery

Drifters - 2253 Pelots Point Road

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2253 Pelots Point Road

North Hero, VT 05474

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2253 Pelots Point Road, North Hero VT 05474

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

North Hero House -
orange starNo Reviews
3643 U.S. Route 2 North Hero, VT 05474
View restaurantnext
Bravo Zulu Lakeside Bar & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
237 Shore Acres Drive North Hero, VT 05474
View restaurantnext
Doc's on the water - 15 Mooney Bay Rd
orange starNo Reviews
15 Mooney Bay Drive Beekmantown, NY 12901
View restaurantnext
Happy Pike Ice Cream & Snack Bar - 6 Grant St Apt A
orange starNo Reviews
Lake Shore Road West Chazy, NY 12992
View restaurantnext
Whistle Stop Fusion Barbecue & Craft Mocktails
orange starNo Reviews
23 Old Station Dr Chazy, NY 12921
View restaurantnext
Off The Rails at One Federal - 1 Federal Street
orange starNo Reviews
1 Federal Street Saint Albans City, VT 05478
View restaurantnext
Map

More near North Hero

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Colchester

No reviews yet

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

South Burlington

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Waterbury

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Drifters - 2253 Pelots Point Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston