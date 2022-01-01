Go
Driftwood Tiki Bar

Come in and enjoy!

1485 Ocean Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cabana Burger$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese on a english muffin
6pk Miller Light$8.00
Plain Pizza$10.00
Pizza topped with tomato sauce and cheese
6pk Corona Light$10.00
4pk High Noon Peach$10.00
Mango Habanero Margarita$14.00
Tanteo Habanero Tequila, Mango, Triple Sec & Lime (Frozen or on the Rocks)
Chopped Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, provolone cheese with a choice of dressing
Sea Bright Lemonade$12.00
Deep Eddy Lemonade Vodka, Club Soda
(Traditional or Strawberry)
4pk High Noon Watermelon$10.00
Lord of the Wings (7pc)$15.00
7 wings served with a choice of sauce (buffalo or asian chili)
Location

Sea Bright NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

