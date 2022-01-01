Driftless Harvest
Driftless Harvest is a coffee shop and cafe located on the southwestern edge of the Driftless Area of Northeast Iowa.
106 W Center St
Popular Items
Location
106 W Center St
Monona IA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Eddies Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy your day!~
Dotzy's
Great for families
Bill's Boat Landing
Come in and enjoy!!
Red Barn Campground & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!