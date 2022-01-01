Go
Driftless Harvest

Driftless Harvest is a coffee shop and cafe located on the southwestern edge of the Driftless Area of Northeast Iowa.

106 W Center St

Popular Items

Latte$4.50
Double shot of espresso + steamed milk; includes choice of milk & flavor option
Blueberry
Chocolate Chunk
Passion Fruit White
Toch Organic Passion Fruit White Tea
Blue Raspberry Lemonade
Mocha$4.50
Double shot of espresso, mexican chocolate + steamed milk; includes choice of milk & flavor option
Double Chocolate
Sparkling Peach Cherry Cooler
Strawberry Green
Tea Wisdom
Mango Lemonade
106 W Center St

Monona IA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
