Driftwood Cabana Club

A members only cafe located inside of Driftwood Cabana Club

1485 Ocean Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shore Cold Brew Coffee$4.50
By Cofee Corral 16 oz
Kids Hot Dog$6.50
Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Italian Chopped Salad$14.00
Chopped Romaine, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, celery, kalamata olives and provolone cheese
Blackened Shrimp Wrap$17.00
Blackened shrimp, avocado, lettuce, tomtoes and chipolte aoli
Kids Chicken Fingers$8.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.00
Crispy Buffalo Chicken, tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce, blue cheese dressing in a wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy caesar dressing in a wrap
French Fries$7.00
Kids Cheeseburger$9.75
Location

1485 Ocean Ave

Sea Bright NJ

Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
