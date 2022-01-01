Go
Driftwood Cafe - Lake Tahoe

The Driftwood Cafe is a family-friendly, cozy, home-style cafe specializing in delicious and creative breakfast and lunch items. Come join us!
We pride ourselves on a special breakfast experience with omelets, eggs Benedict, potato pancakes, buttermilk pancakes and waffles, sandwiches, burgers, homemade soups, black bean chicken chili, fresh squeezed orange juice, and locally roasted coffee. Click on the menu items to the right to see what we have to offer.

SANDWICHES

1001 Heavenly Village Way • $$

Avg 4.3 (4424 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak$14.95
Breaded ground sirloin topped with our homemade sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, choice of potatoes, & a buttermilk biscuit.
Side of Smoked Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Apple Sausage$5.95
The High Sierra$13.95
Bacon, turkey, avocado, tomato, fresh spinach, & Swiss cheese
Breakfast Sandwich$9.95
Two eggs any style with choice of meat or avocado, and cheese. Served on choice of toast, english muffin or french roll.
Create Your Own Omelette$8.95
Start with our 3 egg omelette then add your favorite items for $1.00 each.
Fantastic French Toast$8.95
Thick sourdough bread dipped in our homemade cinnamon egg batter & topped with powdered sugar.
Basic American Fare$7.95
Two eggs any style, served with your choice of potatoes & toast
Eggs Benedict$14.95
Toasted English muffin with smoked ham, 2 poached eggs topped with our "cheesy" herb sauce, or try it "veggie" style with spinach & tomato or sliced breast of turkey. Served with choice of potatoes.
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Scrambled eggs, your choice of meat or avocado, choice of cheese, hash browns , and homemade salsa wrapped in our jumbo flour tortilla.
Pancake Combo$12.95
Short stack with 2 eggs any style & 3 pieces of bacon, or 2 sausage patties, or 2 chicken apple sausage links, or smoked ham.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1001 Heavenly Village Way

South Lake Tahoe CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
