Driftwood Cocktail & Eatery
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM
No reviews yet
11 Old Capital Plaza W
Springfield, IL 67204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
11 Old Capital Plaza W, Springfield IL 67204
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Feed Store
Come in and enjoy!
Replay Lounge Springfield
Come in and enjoy!
Obed and Isaac's-Springfield
Eat well and drink better beer!
Head West Sub Stop
We pride ourselves on the freshest and finest ingredients that we put together for your favorite Sub Sandwich. Dine in, Carryout, or Delivery. Try us today!!