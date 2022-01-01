Go
Toast

Driftwood Deli

Come in and enjoy!

231 East Superior St. • $

Avg 4.8 (42 reviews)

Popular Items

Pizza Panini$11.00
Pepperoni, prosciutto, grated spices, pizza sauce, and fresh mozzarella on asiago focaccia bread
Boneless Wings$10.00
1# wings tossed in your choice of our house made sauces.
Pepsi$2.00
U.P Muffaletta$12.00
Genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, house made giardiniera with green olives, seeded mustard, provolone cheese and mozzarella cheese on ciabatta bread
Italian Grinder$13.00
Chicken Bacon Panini$12.00
Chicken, bacon, red onion, spinach, tomato, garlic aioli, mozzarella and muenster cheese on a ciabatta bun.
Gluten Free bread$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

231 East Superior St.

Munising MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Falling Rock Cafe and Bookstore

No reviews yet

Falling Rock Café and Bookstore,
Munising MI

Dogpatch Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pictured Rocks Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cherry Wood Lodge

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston