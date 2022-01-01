Go
Driftwood Grille

17W648 22nd Street, Suite A

Avg 4 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Kickin' Shrimp Wrap$16.00
Yardbird$16.00
The Mac$17.00
The Smokehouse$17.00
Kid's Cheeseburger Sliders$7.00
The Driftwood$15.00
The Wisco$15.00
The Juicy Lucy$16.00
Pickle Chips$12.00
House (Side) Salad$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

17W648 22nd Street, Suite A

Oakbrook Terrace IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Family owned and operated since 2020, Positano Ristorante is the premier Italian restaurant in the western suburbs. We serve authentic Italian cuisine including homemade pastas, fresh seafood, chicken and much more.

