Driftwood Restaurant & Lounge
Serving the best steaks to Cannon Beach for 75+ years. When visitors ask locals for a restaurant recommendation, most often they are sent in search of the Driftwood.
179 N Hemlock
Location
179 N Hemlock
Cannon Beach OR
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Seasons Cafe
Seasons Cafe’ offers a wide variety of Gourmet Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads, House-made Soups, Espressos & Desserts.
Weekend Dinners Featuring fresh Seafoods and Entrée Pastas. Local Craft Beers & Northwest Wines.
Whether you’re looking to dine in or get food to go – you are sure to find something to please your palate.
Cannon Beach Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Mo's
Come in and enjoy!
Billy Mac’s
Come in and enjoy!