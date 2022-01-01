Go
Driftwood Restaurant & Lounge

Serving the best steaks to Cannon Beach for 75+ years. When visitors ask locals for a restaurant recommendation, most often they are sent in search of the Driftwood.

179 N Hemlock

No reviews yet
Location

Cannon Beach OR

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants

Seasons Cafe

Seasons Cafe’ offers a wide variety of Gourmet Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads, House-made Soups, Espressos & Desserts.
Weekend Dinners Featuring fresh Seafoods and Entrée Pastas. Local Craft Beers & Northwest Wines.
Whether you’re looking to dine in or get food to go – you are sure to find something to please your palate.

Cannon Beach Bakery

Mo's

Billy Mac’s

