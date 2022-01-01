Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Driftwood

Go
Driftwood restaurants
Toast

Driftwood restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Desert Door Distillery

211 Darden Hill Road, Driftwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Duck Tinga Quesadilla$11.00
Belle Vie Farm Duck Tinga with Queso Oaxaca, Salvadoran Crema, Salsa & Guacamole
More about Desert Door Distillery
The Driftwood Bistro - TX image

 

The Driftwood Bistro

4001 Elder Hill Rd, Driftwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ribeye Quesadilla$16.00
Flour tortillas grilled with tender grilled ribeye steak, melted cheddar and jack cheese, roasted corn, salsa fresca, and smashed black beans. Served with Mexican crème, cotija cheese and salsa fresca. Add guacamole $1.50 | Substitute sliced avocado for the ribeye steak to make a vegetarian quesadilla
More about The Driftwood Bistro

