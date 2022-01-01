Quesadillas in Driftwood
Driftwood restaurants that serve quesadillas
Desert Door Distillery
211 Darden Hill Road, Driftwood
|Duck Tinga Quesadilla
|$11.00
Belle Vie Farm Duck Tinga with Queso Oaxaca, Salvadoran Crema, Salsa & Guacamole
The Driftwood Bistro
4001 Elder Hill Rd, Driftwood
|Ribeye Quesadilla
|$16.00
Flour tortillas grilled with tender grilled ribeye steak, melted cheddar and jack cheese, roasted corn, salsa fresca, and smashed black beans. Served with Mexican crème, cotija cheese and salsa fresca. Add guacamole $1.50 | Substitute sliced avocado for the ribeye steak to make a vegetarian quesadilla