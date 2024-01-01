Tacos in Driftwood
Driftwood restaurants that serve tacos
Hays City Store - 8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150
8989 Ranch to Market Rd 150, Driftwood
|Fish Tacos
|$17.99
Two (2) tacos on double-layered corn tortillas, topped with blackened Mahi Mahi, Verde Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, and Cilantro Aioli. Served with black beans and tejas rice.
Desert Door Distillery
211 Darden Hill Road, Driftwood
|Crispy Nilgai Picadillo Taco
|$8.50
Ground Nilgai Picadillo, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Taco Shell
*Make it Enfrijolada Style: Flour Tortilla with Beans wrapped around Crispy Taco $2
|Wild Boar Guisada Taco
|$6.00
Wild Boar Guisada with Beans, Onion, Iceberg and Cheddar on Flour Tortilla
|Duck Tinga Taco
|$8.00
Belle Vie Duck Tinga, Wild Boar Chorizo, Potato, Cabbage, and Cotija on Corn tortilla