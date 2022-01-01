Go
Toast

Drink

A bar entirely dedicated to the craft of the cocktail, Drink blends time-honored techniques and the classic cocktails of the prohibition era with modern innovation and the very best artisanal ingredients. Our goal is simple: To provide a welcoming spot at which to enjoy a memorable cocktail, some great conversation, and sustenance. Drink also offers a thoughtful collection of white, red, and sparkling wines, small grower champagnes, and a seasonal selection of beer. Cheers!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

348 Congress Street • $$$

Avg 4.2 (2423 reviews)

Popular Items

GROWN-UP HAPPY MEAL$40.00
Our Drink Burger, french fries, 8oz cocktail
Gruyere Gougeres$7.00
Honey mustard & Queso
Grilled Cheese$14.00
local honeycrisp apples, cheddar & dijon sourdough. Served with a side of honeynut squash soup with sage and pepitas
Drink Burger$18.00
American Cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, ketchup, black pepper aioli
Custom Drink Cocktail
Please let us know what you are looking for in your cocktail, include your spirit preference, likes and dislikes, citrus or boozy and we will create one just for you!
Smoked Confit Chicken Wings$15.00
Scallion Relish
Curated Drink Experience$29.00
Looking for something made just for you? Simply answer a few questions and we will create just the right to-go cocktail. In addition to the prompted selections, please include any additional information you think we should know (or you can use this field to request a specific drink!).
French Fries$7.00
Hand Cut French Fries, Malt Vinegar Aioli, Ketchup
Ginger Doodle Cream Sandwich$6.00
GROWN-UP HAPPY MEAL$40.00
Drink Burger, French Fries, Choice of Bottled Cocktail, Toy: Drink Shades (while supplies last)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

348 Congress Street

Boston MA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alewives Taproom

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting!

Aceituna Grill

No reviews yet

Aceituna Grill is a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. Our menu is authentic, approachable, healthy, and naturally delicious. And like the simple olive, all our food is scratch-made using simple ingredients and traditional recipes straight from the Mediterranean.

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Barking Crab

No reviews yet

We are back! Hours of Operation: SUN-WED Noon till 8 p.m., TH-SAT Noon till 9 p.m.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston