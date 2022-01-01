Drink
A bar entirely dedicated to the craft of the cocktail, Drink blends time-honored techniques and the classic cocktails of the prohibition era with modern innovation and the very best artisanal ingredients. Our goal is simple: To provide a welcoming spot at which to enjoy a memorable cocktail, some great conversation, and sustenance. Drink also offers a thoughtful collection of white, red, and sparkling wines, small grower champagnes, and a seasonal selection of beer. Cheers!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
348 Congress Street • $$$
Location
348 Congress Street
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
