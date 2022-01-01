Go
Yin Yang Tea

Regular hours 12 - 9 PM unless holiday or weather. Free 15-20 min parking

83 Van Buren st

Popular Items

Hokkaido Milk Tea 🔥
Unique creamy milk tea taste originating from the Hokkaido region of Japan, contains caffeine
Brown Sugar Milk Tea 🔥$6.00
Strawberry Blossom$6.00
Strawberry milk tea with matcha cream swirl
Taro Milk Tea 🔥
Signature Milk Tea 🔥
Thai Milk Tea
Okinawa Milk Tea
Unique brown sugar taste from the Okinawa region of Japan, contains caffeine
Passion Fruit Tea 🔥
Strawberry Fruit Tea 🔥
Strawberry Milk Tea
Location

Nashville TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
