1310 Main St

Popular Items

Royale w. Cheese$15.00
Vincent knows.... mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles, and melted cheese
Drip Burger$13.00
our signature cheeseburger, toasted brioche, melted cheddar, & fries,
Merica$15.00
fried chicken, melted cheese, & bacon
Kirby$15.00
fried chicken, pickle slaw, & chopped dill
Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Nashville Hot$15.00
spicy fried chicken, & house pickles
Hamlet$15.00
BLT style… bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Big Mick$14.00
Chef’s fav. toasted brioche, melted cheddar, lettuce, shaved onion, & fancy sauce
Filet O' Chicken$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken, romaine, & house ranch
Smoked Out$15.00
bacon, cheddar, root beer BBQ, jalapeno, & pickle slaw
Hellertown PA

Sunday12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
