Dripping Springs restaurants you'll love

Treaty Oak Market / Alice's Restaurant
16604 Fitzhugh Rd, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|Chips & Queso
|$8.00
Tex-Mex classic, add house smoked Brisket for $3.00!
|Sides
Texas BBQ classic sides done right!
|Meats by the 1/2 lb
All our best in-house smoked meats served with BBQ sauce, pickled veggies and bread.
Proof and Cooper
18710 Hamilton Pool rd, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese
|Blue Cheese Burger
|$15.00
|Chips & Queso
|$6.00
Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern
598 E US 290 Suite 250, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|12in Medium Cheese Pizza
|$13.50
Additional Toppings $1.75
|Cheeseburger
|$10.75
American cheese, mustard, pickle, red onion, tomato, lettuce
|Wings (10)
|$16.00
Ten delicious wings tossed in your choice of: Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ Sauce, or Dry Rub Spicy Ranch. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits
235 Sports Park Rd, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|The Bavarian
|$15.00
1/2 Pound Grass Fed Angus Burger, 3 Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onions, German Grain Mustard, Mayo, Pretzel Bun with House made Pickles/Pickled Red Onions on the side -- Choice of Fries or Side Salad
|French Fries
|$5.00
Crispy delicious fries with our signature seasoning
|Fried Housemade Pickles & Onions
|$9.00
Onions and Homemade Pickles fried up right with our special flour blend (maybe even a few fried garlic cloves if you're lucky!) ~Served with Ranch
FRENCH FRIES • CREPES
Crepe Crazy
660 W 290 Hwy B, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|Nutella Royale
|$7.49
|Turkey + Avocado
|$9.49
|Build Your Own Crepe
|$4.50
Pig Pen BBQ
301 US 290, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|Sauce
|Cole Slaw
|Baked Potato Salad
FRENCH FRIES
Flores Mexican Restaurant
2440 E Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|Side flour tort
|$1.00
|Quesadillas
|$8.99
|Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas
|$10.99
Dreamland Dripping Springs
2770 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|Empanadas (2)
|$5.00
Handmade Empanadas with your choice of filling. Baked until golden brown and served with Chimi Churri.
|Waygu Chili Pie
|$9.00
Local raised Wagyu Beef, slow simmered with our chili blend. Topped with Fritos and Cheddar Cheese.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.00
Classic grilled chicken cesar salad with bacon and parmesan cheese wrapped in a garlic tortilla.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop
18901 Hamilton Pool Rd, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.95
Grilled Chicken, Mexican Cheese Blend
|One Admission to Play Cafe
|$10.00
This purchase entitles you to one admission to Almost Grown Play Cafe.
All participating children are required to pay upon entry.
There is no charge for supervising adults. Admission tickets are valid during open play times.
|Party Deposit
|$100.00
Choose your date and time. Your $100 deposit will be deducted from your final bill.
A party assistant will be in contact with you soon to help plan your special day.
Family Business Beer Company
19510 Hamilton Pool Rd, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$16.00
pepperoni, mozzarella, house made red sauce.
|The Carnivore
|$18.00
House made marinara, spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon
|The Bianca
|$16.00
evoo & garlic, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, red pepper flakes
Le Vacher
136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$16.00
House-Roasted Top Round, Au Poivre Glaze, Caramelized Onion, Horsey Sauce, Includes Fries and Garlic Aioli
|French Onion Soup
|$12.00
Caramelized Onion, Peppered Beef Jus, Baguette, Cheese Gratin
|Soupe Parmentier
|$9.00
Roasted Potato and Leek Pureed into a Creamy Bisque
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Route 12 Filling Station
31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|Click Here for Curbside Pick up!
Please leave a description of your vehicle for curbside delivery.
Ex: Blue F-150
|Better Cheddar Burger
|$11.99
Cheddar | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun served with fries
|Basket of Fries
|$5.99
Add Cheddar | Monterey Jack | Chopped Bacon | Ranch Dressing $2.50
BBQ
Railroad Bar-B-Q
1111 US-290, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|Family Pack Small
|$26.99
|Two Meat Plate
|$14.99
Austin Java
3799 E. Hwy 290 West, Austin
|Popular items
|To-Go Drip Coffee
|Cafe Latte
Ruminate Distilling-Hye Rum
231 Frog Pond Lane, Dripping Springs
Rolling In Thyme & Dough
333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|TX Two-Step Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Quarter pound of hormone-free gilled chicken breast on your choice of focaccia or sourdough bread with onions, spicy chipotle sauce, sliced avacado, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
|Rancher's Roast Beef Sandwich
|$9.50
Quarter pound of deli sliced roast beef on your choice of Rye or Focaccia bread with light horseradish sauce, dijon mustard, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
|Farm-to-Market Sandwich (Egg Salad)
|$9.00
Fresh, free-range eggs mixed with homemade mayo on your choice of 7-Grain or Focaccia bread with pesto, lettuce, tomato and goat cheese.
Thyme to Go - Drive Thru
31560 Ranch Road 12 101, Dripping Springs
Oak Creek Cafe
660 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.00
|Chicken Breast
|$14.00
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$16.00
Three Leaf Tavern
1005 US 290, Dripping Springs