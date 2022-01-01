Dripping Springs restaurants you'll love

Dripping Springs restaurants
Toast
  • Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
French
Must-try Dripping Springs restaurants

Treaty Oak Market / Alice's Restaurant image

 

Treaty Oak Market / Alice's Restaurant

16604 Fitzhugh Rd, Dripping Springs

Avg 4.6 (1020 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chips & Queso$8.00
Tex-Mex classic, add house smoked Brisket for $3.00!
Sides
Texas BBQ classic sides done right!
Meats by the 1/2 lb
All our best in-house smoked meats served with BBQ sauce, pickled veggies and bread.
Proof and Cooper image

 

Proof and Cooper

18710 Hamilton Pool rd, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac and Cheese
Blue Cheese Burger$15.00
Chips & Queso$6.00
Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern image

 

Hill Country Ranch Dining & Tavern

598 E US 290 Suite 250, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12in Medium Cheese Pizza$13.50
Additional Toppings $1.75
Cheeseburger$10.75
American cheese, mustard, pickle, red onion, tomato, lettuce
Wings (10)$16.00
Ten delicious wings tossed in your choice of: Buffalo, Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ Sauce, or Dry Rub Spicy Ranch. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

RoadRunners Kitchen & Spirits

235 Sports Park Rd, Dripping Springs

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Bavarian$15.00
1/2 Pound Grass Fed Angus Burger, 3 Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onions, German Grain Mustard, Mayo, Pretzel Bun with House made Pickles/Pickled Red Onions on the side -- Choice of Fries or Side Salad
French Fries$5.00
Crispy delicious fries with our signature seasoning
Fried Housemade Pickles & Onions$9.00
Onions and Homemade Pickles fried up right with our special flour blend (maybe even a few fried garlic cloves if you're lucky!) ~Served with Ranch
Crepe Crazy image

FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

660 W 290 Hwy B, Dripping Springs

Avg 4.5 (510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Royale$7.49
Turkey + Avocado$9.49
Build Your Own Crepe$4.50
Pig Pen BBQ image

 

Pig Pen BBQ

301 US 290, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sauce
Cole Slaw
Baked Potato Salad
Flores Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Flores Mexican Restaurant

2440 E Hwy 290, Dripping Springs

Avg 3.9 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side flour tort$1.00
Quesadillas$8.99
Enchiladas - Three Enchiladas$10.99
Dreamland Dripping Springs image

 

Dreamland Dripping Springs

2770 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas (2)$5.00
Handmade Empanadas with your choice of filling. Baked until golden brown and served with Chimi Churri.
Waygu Chili Pie$9.00
Local raised Wagyu Beef, slow simmered with our chili blend. Topped with Fritos and Cheddar Cheese.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.00
Classic grilled chicken cesar salad with bacon and parmesan cheese wrapped in a garlic tortilla.
Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Almost Grown Play Cafe and Ice Cream Shop

18901 Hamilton Pool Rd, Dripping Springs

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla$6.95
Grilled Chicken, Mexican Cheese Blend
One Admission to Play Cafe$10.00
This purchase entitles you to one admission to Almost Grown Play Cafe.
All participating children are required to pay upon entry.
There is no charge for supervising adults. Admission tickets are valid during open play times.
Party Deposit$100.00
Choose your date and time. Your $100 deposit will be deducted from your final bill.
A party assistant will be in contact with you soon to help plan your special day.
Family Business Beer Company image

 

Family Business Beer Company

19510 Hamilton Pool Rd, Dripping Springs

Avg 4.5 (431 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Classic$16.00
pepperoni, mozzarella, house made red sauce.
The Carnivore$18.00
House made marinara, spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon
The Bianca$16.00
evoo & garlic, ricotta cheese, mozzarella, red pepper flakes
Le Vacher image

 

Le Vacher

136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101, Dripping Springs

Avg 4.5 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$16.00
House-Roasted Top Round, Au Poivre Glaze, Caramelized Onion, Horsey Sauce, Includes Fries and Garlic Aioli
French Onion Soup$12.00
Caramelized Onion, Peppered Beef Jus, Baguette, Cheese Gratin
Soupe Parmentier$9.00
Roasted Potato and Leek Pureed into a Creamy Bisque
Route 12 Filling Station image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Route 12 Filling Station

31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs

Avg 4.6 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Click Here for Curbside Pick up!
Please leave a description of your vehicle for curbside delivery.
Ex: Blue F-150
Better Cheddar Burger$11.99
Cheddar | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Herb Aioli | Brioche Bun served with fries
Basket of Fries$5.99
Add Cheddar | Monterey Jack | Chopped Bacon | Ranch Dressing $2.50
Railroad Bar-B-Q image

BBQ

Railroad Bar-B-Q

1111 US-290, Dripping Springs

Avg 3 (93 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Family Pack Small$26.99
Two Meat Plate$14.99
Austin Java image

 

Austin Java

3799 E. Hwy 290 West, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
To-Go Drip Coffee
Cafe Latte
Ruminate Distilling-Hye Rum image

 

Ruminate Distilling-Hye Rum

231 Frog Pond Lane, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Rolling In Thyme & Dough

333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TX Two-Step Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Quarter pound of hormone-free gilled chicken breast on your choice of focaccia or sourdough bread with onions, spicy chipotle sauce, sliced avacado, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
Rancher's Roast Beef Sandwich$9.50
Quarter pound of deli sliced roast beef on your choice of Rye or Focaccia bread with light horseradish sauce, dijon mustard, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and havarti cheese.
Farm-to-Market Sandwich (Egg Salad)$9.00
Fresh, free-range eggs mixed with homemade mayo on your choice of 7-Grain or Focaccia bread with pesto, lettuce, tomato and goat cheese.
Restaurant banner

 

Thyme to Go - Drive Thru

31560 Ranch Road 12 101, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Oak Creek Cafe

660 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
Chicken Breast$14.00
Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
Restaurant banner

 

Three Leaf Tavern

1005 US 290, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
