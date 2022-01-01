Chicken salad in Dripping Springs
Route 12 Filling Station
31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Chicken Breast | Lettuce Blend | Mixed Cheese | Chopped Bacon | Eggs | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Croutons | Choice of Dressing
Sub Fried Chicken $1.50
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Crisp Romaine | Chicken Breast | Parmigiano-Reggiano | Croutons | Caesar Dressing
Rolling In Thyme & Dough
333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|Small Chicken Tango Combination Salad
|$9.00
Small house green salad with chopped pecans, tomatoes and apples served with a scoop of our Chicken Tango chicken salad. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
|Chicken Tango Combination Salad
|$12.00
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Chicken Tango chicken salad. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
|Small TX 2-Step Chicken Combination Salad
|$12.00
Small house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced chicken breast, grilled onions, avocado and harvarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing
Thyme to Go - Drive Thru
31560 Ranch Road 12 101, Dripping Springs
|Fruit & Chicken Tango Sandwich (Chicken Salad)
|$10.75
Mango, apple, pecans, cilantro, dijon mustard and homemade mayo mixed together w/diced chicken on your choice of croissant or Focaccia with mayo, mustard, lettuce and tomato.
|Chicken Tango Combination Salad
|$13.00
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Chicken Tango chicken salad. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.