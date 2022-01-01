Chicken salad in Dripping Springs

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Route 12 Filling Station image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Route 12 Filling Station

31560 Ranch Road 12, Dripping Springs

Avg 4.6 (537 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$13.99
Chicken Breast | Lettuce Blend | Mixed Cheese | Chopped Bacon | Eggs | Tomatoes | Red Onions | Croutons | Choice of Dressing
Sub Fried Chicken $1.50
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Crisp Romaine | Chicken Breast | Parmigiano-Reggiano | Croutons | Caesar Dressing
Restaurant banner

 

Rolling In Thyme & Dough

333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chicken Tango Combination Salad$9.00
Small house green salad with chopped pecans, tomatoes and apples served with a scoop of our Chicken Tango chicken salad. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken Tango Combination Salad$12.00
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Chicken Tango chicken salad. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Small TX 2-Step Chicken Combination Salad$12.00
Small house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with sliced chicken breast, grilled onions, avocado and harvarti cheese. Served with a side of Homemade vinaigrette dressing
Restaurant banner

 

Thyme to Go - Drive Thru

31560 Ranch Road 12 101, Dripping Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fruit & Chicken Tango Sandwich (Chicken Salad)$10.75
Mango, apple, pecans, cilantro, dijon mustard and homemade mayo mixed together w/diced chicken on your choice of croissant or Focaccia with mayo, mustard, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Tango Combination Salad$13.00
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Chicken Tango chicken salad. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
