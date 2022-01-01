Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs restaurants
Toast

Dripping Springs restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Rolling In Thyme & Dough

333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs

Takeout
Farm-2-Market Combination Salad (Egg Salad)$12.00
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Farm-2-Market (egg salad) and goat cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Farm-to-Market Sandwich (Egg Salad)$9.00
Fresh, free-range eggs mixed with homemade mayo on your choice of 7-Grain or Focaccia bread with pesto, lettuce, tomato and goat cheese.
1\\2 Farm-2-Market (Egg Salad) Sandwich$4.75
More about Rolling In Thyme & Dough
Thyme to Go - Drive Thru

31560 Ranch Road 12 101, Dripping Springs

Takeout
Farm-2-Market Combination Salad (Egg Salad)$13.00
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Farm-2-Market (egg salad) and goat cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
More about Thyme to Go - Drive Thru

