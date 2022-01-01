Egg salad sandwiches in Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Rolling In Thyme & Dough
333 W Hwy 290, Dripping Springs
|Farm-2-Market Combination Salad (Egg Salad)
|$12.00
Large house green salad with chopped apples, tomatoes and pecans served with a scoop of our Farm-2-Market (egg salad) and goat cheese. Served with a side of our Homemade vinaigrette dressing.
|Farm-to-Market Sandwich (Egg Salad)
|$9.00
Fresh, free-range eggs mixed with homemade mayo on your choice of 7-Grain or Focaccia bread with pesto, lettuce, tomato and goat cheese.
|1\\2 Farm-2-Market (Egg Salad) Sandwich
|$4.75
Thyme to Go - Drive Thru
31560 Ranch Road 12 101, Dripping Springs
